A Texas rancher is offering Elon Musk 100 acres of land for free if he’ll move Twitter headquarters from San Francisco to Williamson County.

Jim Schwertner made the offer on Tuesday to the tech billionaire, who recently agreed to buy the social media platform for 44-billion-dollars. The acreage is in Schwertner, an unincorporated community about 40-miles north of Austin.

Musk has already moved Tesla’s headquarters to its Austin auto factory, and has built a SpaceX launch facility in south Texas.