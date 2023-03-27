Random Gunfire Turns Into Homicide In Brownsville Neighborhood

What started out as apparent random gunfire has ended in a murder charge against a Brownsville man.

According to police, 33-year-old Israel Solis was firing a gun in the air while driving his truck in a Brownsville neighborhood near Vera and 5th Avenues early Sunday morning. Another man emerged and confronted Solis, telling him to stop shooting. Police say Solis then shot him.

Solis tried to get away but the victim’s family members were able to hold him until officers arrived to arrest him. Solis had to be treated for head injuries he received during the incident before he was booked into jail on a charge of murder.

Killed was 33-year-old Omar Garcia.