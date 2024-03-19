TEXAS

Rapper Is Charged With Assaulting Police Officer

jsalinasBy
A 26-year-old rapper known as “KillKody” is facing multiple charges in connection with assaulting an Austin police officer on March 16th. Police say Eghosa Anthony Okojie is charged with second-degree felony assault on a peace officer, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and other charges. The rapper has a previous weapons conviction in Ohio in 2019.

Police say they responded to a south Austin apartment complex last Friday after a woman says Okokie was choking her. During an attempt to detain the rapper, police say the rapper bit an officer while also grabbing for a holstered firearm. Police found a 9mm pistol at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

