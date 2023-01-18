Polar Bear Attack Victims Young Mother And 1-Year-Old Son

(AP) — A 24-year-old woman and her 1-year-old son were identified Wednesday as the victim of a fatal polar bear attack in an isolated Alaska Native village. Summer Myomick of Saint Michael and her son, Clyde Ongtowasruk, were killed in the attack, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement.

The attack occurred near the school in Wales. Poor weather and a lack of runway lights at the Wales gravel air strip prevented troopers and wildlife officials from making it to Wales on Tuesday after the polar bear attack. Attempts were being made again Wednesday.L

ike many far-flung Alaskan villages, the predominantly Inupiaq community of roughly 150 people organizes patrols when the bears are expected in town, from July through early November.