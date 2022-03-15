Rare Neurological Condition Claimed Life Of Valley Auto Dealer Kirk Clark

Well-known, longtime local auto dealer and artist Kirk Clark died from a rare neurological condition, according to his family in an obituary published Tuesday in the McAllen Monitor.

The family writes that Clark died about 10 months after being struck by the undisclosed illness. The family says Clark’s funeral will be a private, invitation only service but adds that plans are being made for a public celebration of his life and that more information will be forthcoming. Kirk Clark died last Friday at the age of 76.