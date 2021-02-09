Raskin: Impeachment Case Against Trump Is Constitutional

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead impeachment manager, and his team arrive to begin the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in the Senate today, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The top House impeachment manager is defending the constitutionality of former President Trump’s trial. A single House article of impeachment accuses Trump of inciting the January 6th U.S. Capitol attack.

Opening the Senate trial, Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin said the case against Trump is based on “cold, hard facts.” Trump’s attorneys are arguing he cannot be tried in an impeachment case because he is no longer President. Raskin refuted those claims, saying Trump should be held accountable for his actions. He also played video clips of the attack on the Capitol and comments Trump made at a huge rally beforehand.