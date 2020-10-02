Rate Of New Coronavirus Infections Slowing In The Valley

Health officials say coronavirus cases continue to increase across the Valley, but at a slower rate.

In Hidalgo County, 214 people were confirmed to have been infected by the virus Thursday. In Cameron County, tests came back positive for 41 people yesterday. COVID-19 claimed the lives of 30 more people across the Valley Thursday. 20 patients in Hidalgo County lost their battles with the disease. Cameron County lost 9 more of its residents. And state health officials report 1 resident of Willacy County died as a result of contracting the coronavirus.

Starr County has reported no new deaths in several days, and yesterday officials said there were no patients in the COVID-19 unit in the county’s only hospital. The 6-1/2-month COVID-19 death toll throughout the Valley now totals 2,891.