Raul Ortiz Named New Border Patrol Chief

A former Deputy Chief of the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector is the new chief of the entire agency.

Raul Ortiz today was appointed to be the 25th chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. Ortiz, a 29-year veteran of the Border Patrol, will take over from Trump-appointed Rodney Scott who will leave the post in 60 days. Ortiz is being promoted from his position as Deputy Chief of the Border Patrol which he was appointed to last year.

Before that, Ortiz was named the Deputy Chief of the agency’s Rio Grande Valley Sector in 2013 and spent 6 years in the position until his promotion to chief of the Del Rio Sector in 2019.