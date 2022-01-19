Raw Senate Debate On Voting Bill Unlikely To End Filibuster

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters alongside, from left, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., during a press conference regarding the Democratic party's shift to focus on voting rights at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

(AP) — The Senate is spending the day in emotional, raw debate on voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is needed to protect democracy. But it is almost certain to be defeated. Without filibuster rules change, it’s shaping up to be a devastating setback for President Joe Biden and his party.

Biden has been unable to persuade two holdout Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, to change Senate rules and overpower a Republican filibuster.

The two senators withstood stark criticism from Black leaders and civil rights organizations. Advocates warn states are making it more difficult to vote.