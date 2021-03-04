Raymondville ISD Certified As Vaccine Distribution Hub

There is a new coronavirus vaccination hub in the Rio Grande Valley, and it’s the Raymondville school district. The Texas Department of Health Services has designated the Raymondville ISD as a vaccine distribution hub.

The certification was made after the school district purchased a pharmaceutical refrigerator and freezer giving it the capacity to properly store the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines. That makes the Raymondville ISD the first school district in the Lower Valley to be a vaccination hub, and the third in the entire Valley, joining the McAllen and PSJA school districts.

The Raymondville ISD is now awaiting its first vaccine shipment. It’s expecting 2,500 doses next week.