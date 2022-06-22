Raymondville Man Held Without Bond In Wife’s Murder

A Raymondville man remains jailed without bond after being charged with murder in the Father’s Day shooting death of his wife.

The shooting happened just hours after the suspect, 33-year-old Rolando Chavarria, was released from jail after he was arrested on warrants for several traffic violations.

Police say Chavarria then began tracking down his wife after learning she was going to leave him, found her at a car wash, and shot her in the parking lot. Chavarria sped off. He was apprehended by Brownsville police as he was about to cross into Matamoros. Killed was 37-year-old Elizabeth Alejandra Chavarria.