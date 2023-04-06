Raymondville Woman, Boyfriend Charged With Killing Woman’s Father

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Raymondville woman and her boyfriend have been ordered held without bond after being arraigned on murder charges Wednesday in the stabbing death of the woman’s father. 50-year-old Daniel De La Paz had been stabbed Monday afternoon at the family’s home on West San Francisco Avenue.

Police quickly arrested his daughter Clarissa De La Paz along with Jessie Saldivar on charges of aggravated assault. The charges were upgraded to murder after the victim died of his injuries the next day. Police haven’t disclosed a motive for the killing.