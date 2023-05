Ken Paxton’s impeachment remains a divisive issue among Texas Republicans. Paxton himself is calling it “an ugly spectacle” and “a politically motivated sham from the beginning.”

Amarillo Congressman John Smithee agreed, describing the process as “The hang him now and judge him later policy.” Fort Worth Representative Charlie Geren claims that “several members” of the House received threats from Paxton, saying they will suffer “political consequences in their next election.”