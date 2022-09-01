NATIONAL

Reading, Math Scores For 9-Year-Olds Drop

FILE (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Student test scores in math and reading are plummeting since the coronavirus pandemic. The National Center for Education Statistics reported reading and math scores for nine-year-olds have both dropped. Reading scores saw the most significant drop since 1990, while math scores fell for the first time ever.

The results compare performances on the N-A-E-P long-term trend reading and math assessments for nine-year-olds from the winter of 2020 to the winter of this year. Students were asked if they had attended class from outside of school during the last school year, with 70-percent responding that they had.

