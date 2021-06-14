Reality Winner, NSA Contractor In Leak Case, Out Of Prison

FILE- In this June 26, 2018 file photo, Reality Winner walks into the Federal Courthouse in Augusta, Ga. Winner, 29, a former government contractor who was given the longest federal prison sentence imposed for leaks to the news media, has been released from prison to home confinement, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File)

(AP) — A former government contractor who was sentenced to federal prison time in the longest sentence imposed for leaks to the news media has been released to home confinement. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday.

The person says 29-year-old Reality Winner has been moved to home confinement and remains in the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons. She pleaded guilty in 2018 of a single count of transmitting national security information.

Prosecutors said at the time that her sentence was the longest ever imposed for leaking government information to the news media.