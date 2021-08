One person was killed and another arrested after an early-morning crash in Pharr.

Pharr police say the driver of a Hyundai plowed into the back of a GMC SUV near the 900 block of East Nolana Loop at around 2 a.m. The force of the rear-end collision critically injured a passenger in the Hyundai and the individual was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police arrested the driver. The charges haven’t been disclosed.