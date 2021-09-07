NATIONAL

Reasons For Florida Family’s Massacre May Never Be Known

Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Riley is led from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Lakeland, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, by Deputy Steve Neil, left, Captain Bart Davis and Detective Brett Bulman. (Kimberly C. Moore/The Ledger via AP)

(AP) — Florida investigators say they may never know why a Marine veteran killed a Lakeland family of four he had no connection with. Authorities say Bryan Riley confessed to killing a 40-year-old man, his 33-year-old girlfriend, their 3-month-old son and the woman’s 62-year-old mother. An 11-year-old girl was critically wounded. Polk County sheriff’s investigators say the 33-year-old suspect told them “You know why I did this.” But prosecutor Brian Haas said the only explanation so far is mental illness. Riley’s girlfriend told investigators that he had been saying for a week that he was talking directly to God.

 

