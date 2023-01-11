Rebates To Brownsville Public Utilities Board Customers Could Take Months

The process of sending 29-million dollars in rebates to customers of the Brownsville Public Utilities Board is taking longer than expected. The board learned this week that the rebates would trigger a process that can’t be finished before mid-April.

A city bond ordinance is dragging out the process, and officials can’t ignore the ordinance because doing so could downgrade the rating of bonds currently held by BPUB.

The rebates were authorized after an audit found that BPUB managers used misleading information to justify raising rates. The money was to pay for an electric generating station that was never built.