Recent Hidalgo County COVID Deaths Similar To The Start Of Last Summer

The numbers of people in Hidalgo County dying of COVID-19 are reaching levels that haven’t been seen since the coronavirus was beginning to ravage the region last summer.

For each of the last 6 days, county health officials have reported deaths in the double digits, with the highest number – 21 – being reported today. Over those last 6 days, the Hidalgo County COVID-19 death toll has risen by 92, up to 2,361. That is the third highest in the state, behind Harris and Dallas counties. In addition, the number of people in hospitals in Hidalgo County being treated for the disease remained above 400 for 5 of those 6 days.

Local health officials had been fearing the dramatic increases, and they say we’re suffering the consequences of large get-togethers during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Hidalgo County Health chief Eddie Olivarez tells 710 KURV, as hard as it is, keeping away from other people would bring these numbers back down:

(Audio: Hidalgo County Health Chief Eddie Olivarez )

In Cameron County, health officials have reported less dramatic increases in COVID deaths over the past week. The Cameron County death toll stands at 1,257, which is the seventh highest in Texas. COVID-19 has killed 217 residents of Starr County, while 71 residents of Willacy County have succumbed to the disease.