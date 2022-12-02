Record Amount Of Liquid Fentanyl Seized Near Robstown

It was the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever found in the U.S. – and it was seized in Nueces County.

A traffic stop on Highway 77 just south of Robstown turned up 3 gallons of liquid fentanyl. The drug weighed 25 pounds. It’s not clear what the street value would have been.

A Nueces County deputy constable made the stop Wednesday, and according to Channel 3 News in Corpus Christi, the deputy spotted discrepancies inside the vehicle which led to a modified tank inside the gas tank which contained the liquid fentanyl. It’s not known what prompted the constable to pull the vehicle over.