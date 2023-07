A blistering heat wave being felt across the Southwest is showing no signs of letting up. Phoenix hit 110 degrees Monday for a record-tying 18th consecutive day. Temperatures of at least 115 degrees are in the forecast for the next several days.

Meantime, tens of millions of Americans across several states are under heat advisories, including California and Nevada. Forecasters say record-breaking heat is expected through the middle of the week from Texas to the lower Mississippi Valley.