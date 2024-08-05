Record-Breaking Meth Seizure At Pharr Port-Of-Entry

Officials are saying it was, by far, the largest seizure of methamphetamine ever at the Pharr International Bridge. CBP officers announcing that last Thursday they stopped a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of lettuce – and also methamphetamine.

Inspectors turned up almost 1,500 packages of meth hidden within the boxes of lettuce. Street value of the drug – a record-breaking $48 million. That beats the previous known Pharr bridge record of $10 million worth of methamphetamine found in a commercial truck that was hauling peppers last October.