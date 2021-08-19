Record Delta Wave Hits Kids, Raises Fear As US Schools Open

This 2021 photo provided by Yessica Gonzalez shows her son, Francisco Rosales, 9, in the intensive care unit at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. The day before he was supposed to start fourth grade, Francisco was admitted to the hospital due to severe COVID-19, struggling to breathe, with dangerously low oxygen levels and an uncertain outcome. (Yessica Gonzalez via AP)

(AP)–Just as school doors are reopening across the U.S., children are filling hospital beds instead of classrooms in record numbers, sick with COVID-19.

The surging virus is spreading anxiety and causing turmoil and infighting among parents, administrators and politicians around the U.S., especially in states like Florida and Texas, where Republican governors have barred schools from making youngsters wear masks.

Scientists have yet to determine whether the highly contagious delta variant makes people more seriously ill or whether children are more vulnerable to it.