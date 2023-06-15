Record Demand Highlights Fossil Fuels

ERCOT, which runs the Texas power grid, is out with a Weather Watch that runs from today until next week.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says we could avoid situations like this if the legislature had passed a plan to incentivize more natural gas powered generation. That plan was killed by the House as part of a power struggle between the Speaker and the Lieutenant Governor.

Triple digit weather in Texas has ERCOT predicting record breaking power demand this week. Friday will be the peak. But there is currently enough supply to meet demand.