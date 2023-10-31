Record Number of Migrant Releases

New data shows that nearly one-million illegal immigrants were processed and released by the Border Patrol last fiscal year.

Senator Ted Cruz talked about it during a recent trip to the Texas border with Mexico, stating that agents are frustrated the people they are apprehending keep getting released. That number does not include the illegal immigrants who were caught crossing at the ports of entry, making it likely that the total number of releases is higher.

Meanwhile state lawmakers in Texas have been tasked by Governor Abbott to pass new legislation that would confront the surge. A bill that would allow police to arrest and deport migrants has cleared the Texas House and heads to the state Senate tomorrow.