Records Show Dallas Officer Was Under Investigation In 2017

This photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office shows Bryan Riser. Authorities say Riser, a Dallas police officer, has been arrested on two counts of capital murder, more than a year and a half after a man told investigators that he kidnapped and killed two people at the officer’s instruction in 2017. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) — Court records show that a Dallas police officer who was recently charged with two counts of capital murder had been under investigation since 2017. That’s longer than police have previously acknowledged. Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged last week in connection with two separate killings.

Former Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall has said he was first identified as a suspect in 2019. But a 2017 court transcript from a case involving his father shows Riser was the “subject” of an investigation into the killing of 31-year-old Liza Saenz. The Dallas Morning News first reported details of the transcript.