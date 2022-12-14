Recount Confirms LaMantia Over Hinojosa To Succeed Lucio

There were some changes in the vote totals but no change in the final result, and Morgan LaMantia remains the winner in the race for state Senate District 27.

LaMantia had defeated Republican Adam Hinojosa by 659 votes out of 175,415 cast in the November 8th midterm elections. That was close enough for Hinojosa to request a recount in the three counties he lost – Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy.

The recount, conducted last week, confirmed his defeat. LaMantia will take over for Eddie Lucio Junior to become the first new senator in District 27 in about 30 years.