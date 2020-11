They’re recounting the ballots that were cast in the contest for Position 6 on the Brownsville school board. The recount was requested by trustee Minerva Pena who had held that seat since 2008, but who lost to Marisa Leal in the November 3rd election – by a single vote.

The initial tally showed Leal with 16,535 votes – 1 more than Pena. Leal has already been sworn into office. County Elections Administrator Remi Garza says he expects the recount tally to be known next Wednesday.