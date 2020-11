A recount has reversed the results in the race for Place 6 on the Brownsville school board. Trustee Minerva Pena who had lost to Marisa Leal by 1 vote in the November 3rd election retains her seat in the recount – by 8 votes.

The recount of the 33,096 votes must still be certified and if they are, Pena would return to the school board for a fourth term. It’s not clear if Leal will contest the recount results. She has already been sworn in as the Place 6 trustee.