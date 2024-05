Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A recount has been set for next week, requested by the incumbents who lost their seats in the Rio Grande City mayoral and city commission races in the May 4th election.

Mayor Joel Villarreal, Place 2 Commissioner Rey Ramirez, and Place 4 Commissioner Alberto Escobedo all lost by slim margins – all by less than 200 votes out of about 4,200 cast. They were defeated by by three candidates running together on a different slate. The manual recount will be conducted next Monday.