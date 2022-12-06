Recount Underway In Senate District 27 Race

The recount is underway of the November 8th election results in the race for state Senate District 27. Election workers in Cameron, Willacy, and Hidalgo counties are recounting the ballots at the request of Republican Adam Hinojosa.

The Corpus Christi businessman finished 659 votes behind Brownsville-area Democrat Morgan LaMantia out of more than 175,000 cast.

LaMantia handily defeated Hinojosa in Cameron, Willacy, and Hidalgo counties, while Hinojosa won the five other counties in District 27 – Kenedy, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio, and Bee. The recount is expected to take several days.