Recounts Set For Next Week In District 28,15 Congressional Races

The recounts will be done next week for the primary runoff races in two congressional districts in the Rio Grande Valley.

A manual recount will be conducted Wednesday in the District 15 race between Michelle Vallejo and Ruben Ramirez. Ramirez finished 30 votes behind after the May 24th election.

There will be an electronic recount on Thursday for the District 28 contest which saw Jessica Cisneros with 281 fewer votes than incumbent Henry Cuellar. The votes were canvassed by the Texas Democratic Party this past Monday.fO

