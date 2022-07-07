Red Flags Missed: How July 4 Suspect Slipped Through System

People visit a memorial for those injured and killed in Monday's Fourth of July mass shooting, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Illinois’ “red-flag” law could have stopped the suspect in the Independence Day parade shooting from buying a gun or at least delayed the purchase of the weapon he’s accused of using to kill seven people and wound dozens.

Police in Highland Park were called twice to the home of Robert Crimo III in 2019 — once after he tried to commit suicide and again when he allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” in his family.

On either occasion, they could have sought a restraining order to prevent Crimo from buying guns for up to six months. Instead, Illinois State Police approved Crimo for a gun permit just four months later.