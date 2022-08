FILE - This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle. (Sarah Poser, Meredith Boyter Newlove/CDC via AP, File)

FILE - This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle. (Sarah Poser, Meredith Boyter Newlove/CDC via AP, File)

The discovery of polio in New York has millennials asking their parents if they were ever vaccinated.

While that may sound silly, infectious disease experts say it’s important. Dr. Jason Bowling with the University of Texas Health System says it’s likely that most are vaccinated.

The polio vaccine is one of the first given to infants and data from the CDC shows more than 92-percent of children have received all three doses. Every state requires the polio vaccine to enter elementary school.