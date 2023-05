A fire burns at a Shell chemical facility in Deer Park, Friday, May 5, 2023, east of Houston. A chemical plant in the Houston area has caught fire, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of Friday’s fire at a Shell refinery outside of Houston.

The fire began around 3 p.m., according to a statement from Shell. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the fire appeared to be contained by 6 p.m. Gonzalez added that five people were hospitalized as a precaution, but there were no serious injuries.

The Houston Fire Department and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are monitoring the area’s air quality.