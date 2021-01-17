Refugio County Crash Claims Life Of Pharr Woman

A Pharr woman was killed in a 2-vehicle crash north of Refugio last Friday night. 53-year-old Diana Carrazel Gonzalez was driving south in a Ford F-150 when she was struck by another Ford F-150 also traveling south.

The Department of Public Safety says that driver was trying to pass Gonzalez but took faulty evasive action to avoid hitting an animal in the road. The truck smashed into Gonzalez’s truck, sending it off the highway where it flipped over. Gonzalez was thrown out and was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger remains hospitalized with serious injuries.