Regional Alert Issued For Missing Alton-Area Man

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a regional alert for a missing rural Mission man. 55-year-old Gustavo Rivas Galvan hasn’t been seen since Saturday night.

Galvan was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood west of Alton. At the time, Galvan was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He is 5-feet-2 and weighs about 140 pounds, and has black with gray hair. Galvan is said to be showing signs of dementia and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

If you think you’ve seen Galvan, call 9-1-1, or the sheriff’s office at 383-8114.