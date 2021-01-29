Regional Medical Director Indicates No Vaccine Hub For Starr County

Starr County appears unlikely to have a COVID-19 vaccination hub set up there in the near future.

A regional medical director with the Texas Department of State Health Services said yesterday that his agency is not looking to create any more hubs around the state.

He suggested that Starr County continue pushing for larger allocations of vaccines rather than a hub for doing mass vaccinations. That is in spite of the fact that Starr County has a higher rate of positive COVID-19 tests than other counties in the Rio Grande Valley.