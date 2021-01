It’ll be the largest coronavirus vaccination clinic yet in the Rio Grande Valley. DHR Health has received 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be administering them at three clinics over three days.

Online registration is required for people in the groups eligible to get the vaccination, and you can register – now – by logging on to www.dhrhealth.com. The three clinics are scheduled for Saturda, Sunday, and Monday – all at the Edinburg Conference Center on the DHR campus.