Regulators Investigating Tesla’s Autopilot Function

Federal regulators are escalating an investigation into the autopilot function in Tesla cars. This comes after more than a dozen cars crashed into parked first-responder vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced it’s upgrading the investigation it launched last summer to an “engineering analysis.” That’s the level of investigation taken before it’s determined if a recall is needed.

There have been 15 injuries and one death as the result of the 16 crashes that happened between January 2018 and January of this year.