Regulators Issue Safety Advisory To Railroads

Federal regulators are calling on railroads to reevaluate their placement of train cars following an increase in derailments.

The Federal Railroad Administration issued a safety advisory saying railroads must “prioritize proper train makeup to maintain safety, prevent accidents and optimize train performance.”

The order does not force railroads to act, but it’s part of a push by the federal government to bolster train safety following the toxic train derailment in Ohio. There has also been several high-profile spills and derailments in recent weeks.