Relatives Of Audrii Cunningham Say System Failed Them

Kristlyn Wood, a cousin of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, reacts during a vigil in Cunningham's honor, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Livingston, Texas. Cunningham's family reported her missing Thursday, Feb. 15, when she failed to return to her Livingston home after school. On Tuesday, Feb. 20, search teams found her body in the Trinity River in a rural area north of Houston about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from her home, according to the capital murder criminal complaint filed Tuesday against Don Steven McDougal, a family friend accused of killing the young girl. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Audrii Cunningham’s father and grandmother say the system failed them in their efforts to protect the child.

On Saturday, they released a statement saying Audrii’s suspected murderer wasn’t listed in the sex offender registration system because of a loophole. They looked up Don Steven McDougal before allowing him to stay in an old camper in their back yard.

The statement also thanked law enforcement and volunteers who helped search for the 11-year-old, whose body was found in the Trinity River last Tuesday.