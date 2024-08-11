Release Of Records From Uvalde School Shooting Reveals Students’ Terror, Parents’ Anger And Frustration With Law Enforcement Response

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

911 calls from terrified fourth-graders, panic-stricken teachers, and the uncle of the 18-year-old gunman were among the massive collection of audio and video recordings released by Uvalde city officials Saturday.

In them, one of the young students is heard telling a dispatcher that she was staring at a lot of bodies. A teacher who is crying is heard telling a dispatcher that there were a whole lot of gunshots and for police to hurry. And the uncle of the shooter is heard begging to be put through to his nephew so he could tell him to stand down.

Besides the 911 calls, the trove of records included police body camera video and text messages among law enforcement officials.

The release of the records follows a judge’s order last month – issued after a prolonged legal fight spurred by a lawsuit brought by a coalition of news organizations shortly after the elementary school massacre more than two years ago.