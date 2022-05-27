‘Relentless’: Russia Squeezes Ukrainian Strongholds In East

(AP) — Russia-backed separatists claim they have captured a railway hub city in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. Moscow’s forces pushed to gain more ground on Friday by pounding another Ukrainian-held area where authorities say 1,500 people have died since the start of the war. Ukrainian officials didn’t confirm the separatists’ claim about taking the city of Lyman. The fighting on Friday focused on two other key cities, Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk. Ukraine’s foreign minister warned that without a new injection of foreign weapons, Ukrainian forces would not be able to stop Russia’s advance in the Donbas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had strong words for the European Union not agreeing to embargo Russian oil.