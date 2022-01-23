“Remain In Mexico” Back In Place In Brownsville

The Trump-era Remain In Mexico program, restarted by the Biden administration late last year, has been expanded to the Rio Grande Valley. First re-implemented in San Diego and El Paso, the protocols are now back in place in Brownsville.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Friday that asylum-seeking migrants are being returned to Mexico through the Brownsville ports of entry.

The Remain In Mexico program has been re-established under court order, and addresses humanitarian concerns aimed at preventing the kind of squalid camps that popped up in Matamoros and Reynosa as migrants waited for their U.S. court hearings.

Following negotiations between the Biden and AMLO administrations, migrants now have improved access to secure shelters, legal advice, and coronavirus testing and vaccinations.