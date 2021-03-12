Remains Of Guatemalan Migrants Return Home

People transport a flag-draped coffin on the runway as the remains of 16 Guatemalan migrants who were killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January arrive at the Air Force base in Guatemala City, Friday, March. 12, 2021. The migrants were among 19 people shot and burned in Camargo, located in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas on Jan. 22. Five people survived. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

People transport a flag-draped coffin on the runway as the remains of 16 Guatemalan migrants who were killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January arrive at the Air Force base in Guatemala City, Friday, March. 12, 2021. The migrants were among 19 people shot and burned in Camargo, located in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas on Jan. 22. Five people survived. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

(AP) — The remains of 16 Guatemalan migrants killed near the Mexico-U.S. border in late January have been returned to their native country. They landed in Guatemala’s capital Friday, where they were met with flower wreaths and their waiting relatives. The remains were scheduled to be driven directly to their communities in Guatemala’s San Marcos department, which borders southern Mexico.

The Guatemalan government declared three days of mourning. The bodies were found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas, in an area that has been bloodied for years by turf battles between the remnants of the Gulf cartel and the old Zetas cartel.