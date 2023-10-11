Remains Of Korean War Soldier Arrive In South Texas

The remains of a Laredo soldier who died more than 70 years ago are finally returning home for burial. The body of Sergeant Cresenciano Garcia, Junior was greeted at McAllen International Airport by family members and military veterans Tuesday.

Garcia was declared missing in action in 1950 following a battle in South Korea, and was officially declared dead the next year.

The military was unable to identify his remains until earlier this year, when it matched his DNA to a sample taken from a relative. He will be laid to rest in Laredo on Saturday.