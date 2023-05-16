Rematch Coming For Congressional District 15

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There will be a rematch for Congressional District 15 in 2024. Democrat Michelle Vallejo has announced her intention to run again against Monica De La Cruz, who defeated Vallejo in the 2022 general election.

De La Cruz won with 53 percent of the vote in the redrawn district formerly represented by Democrat Vicente Gonzalez who now represents neighboring District 34.

In an interview with the McAllen Monitor prior to her official announcement, Vallejo said De La Cruz has aligned herself with the right-wing of the Republican Party and does not represent the interests of the majority of residents of the Valley.