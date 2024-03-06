Rematches Set In Races For Congressional Districts 15, 34

There will be rematches in two Valley congressional races. Michelle Vallejo will again take on Monica De La Cruz in the race to represent U.S. House District 15. Both easily beat their primary challengers. Vallejo cruised to victory over John Villarreal Rigney with 75 percent of the vote. De La Cruz handily defeated Vangela Churchill, taking 88 percent of the vote. In 2022, De La Cruz became the first Republican woman to represent District 15, defeating Vallejo by 9 percentage points.

A rematch is set in U.S. House District 34 as well, as former District 34 congresswoman Mayra Flores took 81 percent of the vote to easily beat back three Republican challengers. Flores will again face Democrat Vicente Gonzalez who defeated Flores in 2022 after she had won a special election to fill the congressional seat. Gonzalez, the former District 15 representative, won that race over Flores with 53 percent of the vote.

In Congressional District 28, Republican Jay Furman defeated three other candidates to earn a November contest against longtime Congressman Henry Cuellar.