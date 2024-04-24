Renaming Committee To Meet Thursday Following BISD Elementary School Consolidations

Now that it’s moving ahead with its elementary school consolidation plan, the Brownsville school district is trying to decide what to name the three consolidated schools. The effort begins Thursday.

The school renaming committee will hold three meetings Thursday afternoon. The first will take up the closure of Cromack Elementary and its consolidation with Castaneda Elementary. The second will be about the Del Castillo and Morningside consolidation. And the third will deal with the Garza and Southmost consolidation.

Many parents and other interested parties have said the names of the elementary schools being closed should be maintained in some form in the new names of the schools.